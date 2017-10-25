Massachusetts man charged with human trafficking

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was taken into custody in connection with a nationwide FBI investigation into underage human trafficking.

Jerry Isme, 27, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of a minor as part of Operation Cross Country (OCC), which is a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking.

FBI officials said Isme was arrested after police recovered a 16-year-old minor in Tiverton. Police didn’t say when the arrest was made or provide any other details of the recovery of the minor, but an FBI spokesperson said that the Tiverton Police Department and Rhode Island State Police assisted in the operation.

Officials say Isme’s case is pending before Newport District Court. According to court records, he was arraigned on Oct. 13 and is currently being held at the ACI in Cranston pending his next court appearance.

This is the 11th iteration of the OCC, which took place this year in 55 FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces.

OCC is a national effort to reduce cases of underage human trafficking. The FBI pairs up with local police departments to investigate websites and stage operations at hotels, casinos, and truck stops.

A statement released from the FBI said in part that the youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was only three months old. The average victim age was 15.