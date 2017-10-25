Man convicted of staging motor vehicle accident fraud gets prison time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man will spend less than a year in prison for his role in an insurance scheme involving staged car crashes in eastern Connecticut.Jonas Joseph was sentenced Wednesday in New Haven federal court to eight months behind bars.

Joseph was convicted in June of charges he was involved in six bogus accidents between March 2013 and February 2014, which resulted in a total loss to insurance companies of more than $95,000.

Prosecutors say he was part of a group that staged more than 50 crashes dating back to 2011.They say most of the crashes involved single-vehicle on remote roads, where the drivers would hit a tree or other object and then leave the scene while the policyholder entered the vehicle and called for help.