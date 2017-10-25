Local dentists collecting clothes for orphans in Kenya

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WLWP) – A western Massachusetts dental office is collecting clothes for a mission to Kenya.

Dentists from Admire Dental in Springfield will be going to Kenya in December to treat children who were orphaned due to their parents being affected by AIDS.

Admire Dental is teaming up with the Share Africa Organization to accept clothes and monetary donations to help kids who lack basic necessities.

The dentists will also be performing dental work for any African children who need it.

Admire Dental Office Manager Caitlin Maehr told 22News that there are no dentists within 100 miles of where most of these children leave.

“The kids are orphans due to their parents having AIDS,” said Maehr. “Sadly, they do not have a lot of the necessities that you and I have, so our dentists are going there specifically to take care of these kids.”

This will be the second time Admire Dental will be traveling to Kenya within the past year.

Dentists from Admire Dental will be in Kenya from December 2 until December 9.