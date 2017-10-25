ICE fugitive still taking sanctuary in Amherst church

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a week since a Springfield resident facing deportation found sanctuary at an Amherst church.

Amherst’s First Congregational Church offered sanctuary to 35-year-old Lucio Perez, a married father of U.S. citizen children, on October 18 – a day before his scheduled flight back to Guatemala. He is now living in the church, after ICE issued a warrant for his arrest.

Despite not being fluent in English, Pastor Kemper told 22News Perez attended Sunday service and met the congregation and community members who are rallying behind him.

Out of fear of Perez’s safety, Pastor Kemper only allowed us into the sanctuary. Kemper told 22News she does not want the public to know where Perez is living in the building.

