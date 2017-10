CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s Halloween without creepy makeup!

Halloween is the time to get creative and become someone you’re not for a day.

We’ve got a makeup tutorial that will leave the hairs on the back of your neck standing up! Leandra Rivera with Makeup By Lay is here to completely transform this model, you won’t want to miss it!

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.