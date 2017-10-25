Feed the Spirit with the Amherst Survival Center

The Amherst Survival Center has a passion for helping those who need it most in our community, but can’t do it on their own! They rely on community support, which is why they have a great event coming up! Development Coordinator Lisa Queenin gave us the details.

Feed the Spirit, A Celebration for the Amherst Survival Center

Saturday, November 4 from 5 to 9 pm

Montague Retreat Center, 177 Ripley Rd. in Montague (about 15 minutes from the Center)

Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds benefit the Center’s programs. Tickets can be purchased online at amherstsurvival.org/feedthespirit.