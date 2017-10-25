Fall foliage a tourist attraction in Berkshire County

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fall foliage is an important tourist attraction for Berkshire County.

You can imagine the concern when the trees were late in changing colors this fall.

22News found businesses in the town of Stockbridge breathing a sigh of relief on Wednesday. The foliage has finally come around just in time.

“It just was delayed a little bit, with the warm summer extended,” said Michele Kozek, general manager of the Red Lion Inn. “This past week it was really beautiful. It just started to rain this weekend. That’s when it really started coming in.”

The Berkshire County Chamber of Commerce confirmed the tourism numbers remained steady despite the late start to the foliage season.

