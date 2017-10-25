Eastfield Mall could be no longer in the future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the future, the Eastfield Mall may not be a mall at all.

Malls, and brick and mortar retailers in general have been struggling. Sears has been closing stores.

There is a Sears at the Eastfield Mall. Movie theater attendance has been plummeting. There is a Rave Cinema at the mall.

And now, the New Jersey based company that owns the Eastfield Mall just purchased the former Macy’s property for $1 million with plans to redevelop it into a mixed use property.

“The future is along the lines of what you would consider a village where you had some retail, some entertainment, some professional offices and some residences,” Kevin Kennedy, Springfield’s Chief Development Officer told 2News.

Mall management purchased the former JC Penney space in 2011.

It is currently occupied by the seasonal retailer Spirit of Halloween.