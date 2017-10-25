Dr. Phil – “Life inside the Manson Family: the youngest member speaks”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dianne Lake says she was just 14 years old when she met Charles Manson.

She says she was a love-starved girl who felt an attraction and deep connection to him.

At age 14, Dianne says she became the youngest member of the Manson Family.

In her book, Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Dianne writes about her life during the two years that she was a member of the “Family.”

Dianne claims Charles Manson beat her, raped her and passed her off to older men to have sex with.

Find out why she says she remained loyal to him. What did she know about the murders that happened in 1969? How did she finally break free from the “Family”? And, what role did she play in helping to put him in prison forever?

Plus, hear from a woman involved in a three decades old cold case that was one of the most high-profile cases in Colorado Springs, CO.

Dianne says her 7-month-old brother was snatched from his crib in 1986, as he slept three feet from his parents bed. How was the baby taken without anyone in the house seeing or hearing anything?

Dianne says her family has been following up on leads for 31 years, some which have led them to different countries. What happened to her brother 31 years ago?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

In 1969, "The Family" leader Charles Manson was revealed as the mastermind behind the Tate/LaBianca killings #DrPhil https://t.co/3mmVZw9w49 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 25, 2017

Dianne Lake says she was just 14 when she met Charles Manson and became the youngest member of the Manson Family. https://t.co/FXYjPoDpUN pic.twitter.com/nJeiIqtqaY — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 25, 2017