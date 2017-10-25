Big Y presenting $200,000 check to American Red Cross hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your contributions to Big Y helped them raise more than $200,000 for a great cause!
Big Y is scheduled to present the Western Massachusetts American Red Cross Chapter with a check of the donation Wednesday morning.
Due to donations like this one, the Red Cross has provided nearly $200 million in direct financial assistance to those impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the last 8 weeks.
In the past decade, Big Y has helped raise over $1.1 million for the Red Cross to help in disasters, both at home and abroad. Big Y collected donations at stores from September 1 through September 23.
Watch 22News Starting at 5:00 for the full story on how this donation will impact hurricane victim’s lives.
Hurricane Irma: American Red Cross
Hurricane Irma: American Red Cross x
Latest Galleries
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Model Olympian: Jason Brown