Big Y presenting $200,000 check to American Red Cross hurricane relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your contributions to Big Y helped them raise more than $200,000 for a great cause!

Big Y is scheduled to present the Western Massachusetts American Red Cross Chapter with a check of the donation Wednesday morning.

Due to donations like this one, the Red Cross has provided nearly $200 million in direct financial assistance to those impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the last 8 weeks.

In the past decade, Big Y has helped raise over $1.1 million for the Red Cross to help in disasters, both at home and abroad. Big Y collected donations at stores from September 1 through September 23.

