Baby found in dumpster in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newborn girl was found in a dumpster in North Austin Wednesday morning.

The dumpster was near the Mira Vista apartment complex in the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. Austin police say they responded to a check welfare call around 6:55 a.m. after a passerby spotted the infant.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the baby to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The APD Child Abuse Unit is investigating. Officials could be seen photographing the dumpster and the area around it is cordoned off.

