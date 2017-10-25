Absentee ballot deadline is Monday, November 6

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – With Election Day less than two weeks away, on Tuesday, November 7th, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin reminds voters that now is the time to apply for absentee ballots.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, November 6th, at 12 p.m.

Voters who expect to be absent from their city or town on Election Day may cast an absentee ballot. Also, voters who have a disability that prevents them from voting at their polling place, or who cannot go to the polls due to religious beliefs may vote by absentee ballot. More information on the absentee voting process is on the Secretary’s website at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howabs.htm.

More than 50 communities will be holding elections on November 7th. Those elections include biennial city elections, special municipal elections, and special state primaries and elections. A full list of communities voting on November 7th, including polling hours, is available on Secretary Galvin’s website, at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.

Voters intending to cast their ballots by mail are reminded to apply as soon as possible, to allow time for the ballot to be delivered to them and returned to their city or town hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may also make arrangements to vote in person at their city or town clerk’s office or elections commission.