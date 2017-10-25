8 without home after kitchen fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight people are without a home following an early morning kitchen fire at a multi-family home in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire was caused by a stove on the second floor of 64 Euclid Avenue. The five people living on that floor and three people living on the first floor have to find somewhere else to stay.

Leger said the fire was put out quickly, but caused about $30,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is working with the victims of the fire.