22News meteorologist visits Pelham Elementary School

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Stormteam visited Pelham Elementary School on Wednesday and meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei provided a lesson on the weather.

The kids had a lot of enthusiasm about the weather.

First we went over what a meteorologist does and the different types of weather specialties. We then went over different types of weather and how it is categorized into different seasons.

The students learned about hurricanes and tornadoes both of which can, and have happened here in western Massachusetts.

After talking about storm categories, we talked about the damage they can cause.

If you know a school that would like to have a meteorologist come and talk about the weather, you can send us an email at reportit@wwlp.com.