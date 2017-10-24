Woman arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Longwood Dr. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman was arrested in Chicopee Monday night after allegedly pulling a gun out during an attempt to collect payment for a dog.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were called to 70 Longwood Drive just before 6:27 p.m. after multiple callers reported a disturbance involving a firearm.

Wilk said witnesses told police that a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Nashaly Charisse Russell, of Springfield, arrived at the residence with two men and attempted to collect payment for the purchase of a dog. Wilk said the witnesses told police that Russell pulled out a small silver handgun and gave it to one of the men, threatening one of the homeowners.

One of the homeowners allegedly chased the men away, which lead to an hours-long search by Massachusetts State Police helicopters and police dog units around Chicopee Monday night.

Wilk said Russell was found near 40 Longwood Drive, and when questioned, denied being with anyone else. Officers allegedly found the handgun described by witnesses near her and placed her under arrest.

The 19 year-old is being charged with disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a FID card. She was held on $2,540 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Tuesday.

Chicopee police are still looking to identify the two men that Russell was allegedly with. If you have any information, call Chicopee police at 413-594-1700.