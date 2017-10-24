What happens after you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the first steps after a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer is meeting with an oncologist, a doctor who will walk them through the next steps in this scary experience.

“One of the things I’m very clear about saying is that you, as a patient here in front of me, are not a statistic,” Dr. Lindsay Rockwell said. “You are a human being and human beings prove us wrong all the time.”

But before doctors can determine how they’ll treat a patient, they must work quickly to determine the type and stage of the cancer.

“The first thing that we need to do is a lumpectomy or a mastectomy to remove the entire tumor,” said Dr. Rockwell. “And to also assess the sentinel lymph node which helps us determine the stage.”

Stage is then determined based off the size of the tumor and other factors.

“The things that determine stage are the size and the extent of involvement,” Dr. Rockwell explained. “The smaller the size and if the lymph nodes are negative, that’s usually going to be a stage one. If its a larger size and the lymph nodes are involved than that can be a stage two or three. If the cancer has spread outside the breast and outside the lymph nodes that is a stage 4.”

Dr. Rockwell told 22News that, with that information, they are able to figure out the best treatment for that particular patient.

If you have question about breast cancer you can send them to reportit@wwlp.com.

On Thursday, we’ll have medical professionals here to answer your question.