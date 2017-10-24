Western Massachusetts residents testify in support of Springfield to Boston rail study

BOSTON (WWLP) – Forty western Massachusetts residents rode a bus to the State House with State Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow). Lesser filed a bill that would require the state to study the benefits and costs of rail access between Springfield and Boston.

Longmeadow’s Christopher Trotta testified to the state Transportation Committee that such service would help his children get the health care they need in Boston.

“Driving out four to five hours, sometimes for only an hour appointment, really took a toll on my wife and I,” Trotta told 22News. “East-west rail would certainly benefit us in the travel time, in the costs that we incur every time we need to come to an appointment.”

Longmeadow resident Andrea Chasen gathered 2,000 signatures for a petition to approve this study. She said the rail would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“By taking more cars off the road and having clean rail move, we’re going to really be starting to hit our requirements under the Global Warming Solutions Act,” Chasen told 22News.

Senator Lesser has been pushing for the study since 2015, but every year it runs into roadblocks.

“There are a lot of competing priorities and it is often very hard for western Massachusetts to make its voice heard,” Lesser said. “Families in western Massachusetts need this rail to happen.”

The Transportation Committee will review testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.