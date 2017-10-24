“We’re coming for you. We’re going to get you”

(WFLA/NBC News) Police, community leaders and residents of Tampa, Florida are baffled about three recent murders that have few clues.

The mayor of Tampa led a community meeting Monday.

“For the men and women of the Tampa Police Department, this is personal. This is personal and they’re not gonna stop until we catch this guy,” Mayor Bob Buckhorn told the crows. “Nobody comes into our house and does this. Not now, not ever. This is our streets. These are our neighborhoods, this is our community and we are not gonna let evil win this race.”

Tampa police are getting help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, St. Petersburg Police and federal agents.

Investigators believe the killings are connected, and are searching for a person seen in security footage taken near one of the murders.

