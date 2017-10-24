Weed killer RoundUp banned in Warwick

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Franklin County town of Warwick has banned its residents from using the popular weedkiller, RoundUp.

The ban went into effect Monday night. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, glyphosate, the pesticide used in RoundUp, has low toxicity for humans and is no more than slightly toxic to birds, and non-toxic to fish and honeybees. This summer, however, the state of California added glyphosate to its list of potentially cancerous chemicals.

According to the EPA, glyphosate is currently undergoing registration review, a program that re-evaluates all pesticides every 15 years.

