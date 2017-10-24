Weather patterns changing as October comes to an end

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures climbed into the 70s on Tuesday, as we get set for a windy and wet October night.

We’ve had some pretty fantastic weather the last few weeks.

In a large part this has been due to an area of high pressure to the east. This high pressure has blocked storms from heading our way, kept us really dry and also provided a lot of unusual October warmth.

This high is now breaking down allowing for an area of low pressure and a strong cold front to approach.

The cold front is the leading edge of cold air that will also bring a wind shift and will bring us rain and wind into Tuesday evening.

As it pushes east into Wednesday we’ll see somewhat cooler air briefly making a push into western Massachusetts by Thursday so that it will only temporarily start feeling like it’s supposed to for late October.