Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible into tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day ahead of the potential for street flooding caused by heavy rain AND damaging winds that could bring power outages.
There are several watches and advisories issued for western Massachusetts.
Wind Advisory:
- Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties: Noon Tuesday-11AM Wednesday
- Berkshire County: Now through 6PM Tuesday
Flash Flood Watch:
- Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties: 6PM Tuesday-10AM Wednesday
- Berkshire County: Noon Tuesday-6AM Wednesday
Threats:
- Wind Gusts 30-50 MPH
- Rainfall: 1-2″ with isolated amounts up to 3″
- Gusty winds could cause damage and power outages
- Heavy rain could cause minor street and stream flooding
Timing:
- Morning: Mainly Light Showers & Breezy
- Afternoon: More Widespread Showers, Some Heavier Downpours & A Thunderstorm, Increasing Wind
- Late Afternoon-Early Wednesday Morning: Widespread Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds and an Isolated Thunderstorm
- Rest of Wednesday Morning: Lingering Showers, Wind Fades
Stay with 22News as we continue to track conditions that deteriorate later today.
Interactive Radar
Live Radar
Severe Threat
Western Mass
New England