Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible into tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day ahead of the potential for street flooding caused by heavy rain AND damaging winds that could bring power outages.

There are several watches and advisories issued for western Massachusetts.

Wind Advisory:

Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties: Noon Tuesday-11AM Wednesday

Berkshire County: Now through 6PM Tuesday

Flash Flood Watch:

Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties: 6PM Tuesday-10AM Wednesday

Berkshire County: Noon Tuesday-6AM Wednesday

Threats:

Wind Gusts 30-50 MPH

Rainfall: 1-2″ with isolated amounts up to 3″

Gusty winds could cause damage and power outages

Heavy rain could cause minor street and stream flooding

Timing:

Morning: Mainly Light Showers & Breezy

Afternoon: More Widespread Showers, Some Heavier Downpours & A Thunderstorm, Increasing Wind

Late Afternoon-Early Wednesday Morning: Widespread Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds and an Isolated Thunderstorm

Rest of Wednesday Morning: Lingering Showers, Wind Fades

Stay with 22News as we continue to track conditions that deteriorate later today.

Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England