Weak trees present a danger during stormy weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re expecting some strong winds during Tuesday night’s storms.

Be sure to keep an eye on trees and branches when the wind picks up. Some trees are already weak due to disease and the lack of rain. They’re also stressed.

One way you can tell if you have a tree with a weak limb is to look around your yard for smaller limbs that have already fallen nearby.

Dead branches and heavy rain and wind are a recipe for broken branches.

John Duda of the Class Grass Garden Center told 22News, “The soaking rain absorbs it like a sponge and then any little wind and weight it will just come down.”

You can help make your trees stronger by fertilizing them. It will give them strength and prevent disease.

It’s also a good idea to trim dead branches before they come down on their own.

If you have a dead tree in your yard, you need to call a professional to take it down before it does any damage.