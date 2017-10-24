Two dead in California shooting spree

(KCRA) A Lake County, California man was arrested in connection to a shooting spree Monday in which two men were killed, a woman was injured and a California Highway Patrol officer was hurt, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

The men were found dead and the woman was injured in a Clearlake Oaks neighborhood.

The CHP officer was shot in his body armor and hurt, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said. He has already been released from the hospital

The gunman, identified as 61-year-old Alan Ashmore, was taken into custody.

“He’s known to people in the area,” Martin said. “And we don’t know if these shootings are random, targeted or a combination.”

