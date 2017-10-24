Two arrested in West Springfield hotel drug raid

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 400 bags of heroin and other drugs were found during a simultaneous search of rooms at a West Springfield hotel on Friday.

According to the West Springfield Poilce Department’s official Facebook page, 418 bags of “Bee” heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs such as, oxycodone, methadone, and clonazepam were found in one of the rooms at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street.

Police arrested Israel Rodriguez, of Springfield, on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, and a warrant. Webster resident Chrystal Beaumier was also arrested and charged with knowingly being present where heroin is kept.

In another room, West Springfield narcotics officers allegedly found signs of illegal drug use, but no drugs were still in the room at the time of their search. The two people in that room were “sent on their way.”