The meaning behind Flash Flood Watch

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is already occurring, like when bridge underpasses fill up.

The slower a storm moves through an area, the more rain you can get over a sustained period of time. Low lying areas in streets under bridges are prone to flooding, as are streets where the storm drains get clogged with leaves.

Six inches of fast moving flood waters can knock over an adult, while 12 inches of rushing water can carry a small car away.

When driving, it’s important to pay attention water-covered streets. When you hear a meteorologist say “turn around and don’t drown,” it means when you see a flooded street turn around and do not go through it, you don’t know how deep the water really is.

You can prevent flooding around your home as well. You can start by cleaning your gutters. With gusty winds in the forecast the more leaves that come down, the more leaves that can pile up in the gutters.

22News talked with G&H Landscaping, Gary Courchesne, who told 22News, “I would inspect the gutters if there is any leaf accumulation especially around where the down spot connects to the gutter to make sure that’s up so that doesn’t back up under the soffits.”

You can also inspect the storm drains near your home in case fallen leaves are covering them.

Even though we need the rain, its not always good to get it all in one shot.

