Strong storms, flooding and damage reports across western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a flash flood warning in effect across western Massachusetts as strong storms make their way through the area Tuesday night.

As much as three inches of rain fell over the course of just a few hours Tuesday evening, causing minor street flooding in several towns.

Some flooding was seen on Beech Street in Holyoke.

A flood advisory was in effect Tuesday in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. There was flooding near the Big E grounds in West Springfield.

Drivers are being reminded not to drive through flooded roads or underpasses, and to avoid low lying areas located near streams.

Tuesday night’s weather also included heavy wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, and showers could still develop into thunderstorms later in the night.

The strong winds also caused a number of power outages throughout the region.