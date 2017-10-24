Storms rip through Carolinas

(NBC News) Powerful storms tore a swath through the Carolinas Monday evening, leaving an incredible trail of destruction in their wake.

Big rigs were blown over and businesses suffered major damage in Spartanburg.

Several suspected tornados were reported, along with flash flooding.

Planes were flipped and several hangars were destroyed by high winds at the Hickory Regional Airport.

“We’ve seen hard rains, but we’ve never seen this much rain in the mountains. It’s devastating,” said resort owner Brenda Speckmann.

