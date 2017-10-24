Springfield teacher accused of altercation with student is still teaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s new information tonight on the investigation into the teacher accused of a physical altercation involving a student.

According to Springfield School Department Spokesperson Azell Cavaan, that teacher is still in teaching in the classroom.

The allegedly incident took place Friday, October 20th at the Van Sickle Middle School in Springfield. Sixth grader Sede Reimao claims her teacher broke her backpack and pushed her head into some lockers after she asked to take a break.

Springfield School Department Spokesperson Azell Cavaan confirmed for 22News that the teacher accused of that altercation is not on paid administrative leave and is still teaching in the classroom.

“Those decisions are made case by case and I guess that would have to have something to do with the investigation and the way that is unfolding so I would not be able to have specifics about that,” explained Cavaan.

Cavaan told 22News the investigation continues. They are reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses. Cavaan told 22News the teacher and that student are not interacting.

22News called the parent of the alleged victim, Lucilene Reimao. She agreed to meet us near the school over the phone, but never showed up. 22News interviewed her last week as she filed a police report.

“No kid deserves to be called names and be afraid to go to school period. I just hope that she does get punished and that she does lose her job,” said Reimao.

Reimao claims her daughter was also verbally harassed by the teacher.

The school departments says they take any allegation seriously, and that a team and a neutral third-party will review all the evidence. There is no timetable for when the investigation may be complete.