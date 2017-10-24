Springfield police searching for suspect in attempted ATM break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of attempting to break into an ATM last month.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the suspect seen in surveillance photos tried to break into an ATM on Island Pond Road on September 7.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 413-735-1527 or 413-787-6355. You can also text “SOLVE” to 274637 to leave an anonymous text-a-tip.