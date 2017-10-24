Springfield PD: Man sliced in the back during fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested in Springfield Monday night after he allegedly cut another man with a knife during a fight near the X.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Dominick Murdock and another homeless man were fighting in a parking lot at 514 Belmont Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Murdock allegedly sliced the other man in the back with a box knife, causing minor injuries.

Murdock was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Walsh said the two men knew each other.