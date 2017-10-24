Sons of Norman Rockwell planning to sue local museum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Three sons of a famous artist are planning to sue a local museum.
The Berkshire Museum announced plans last month to renovate its museum to become a more science and education driven facility.
To do so, it plans on selling close to 40 pieces of artwork, two of which were created by Norman Rockwell.
Now, three of his sons are suing the museum in hopes to put a stop to the massive auction.
