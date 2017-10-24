Rain provides relief from moderate drought conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Well, it is windy and the rain has picked up.

Cars are taking their time out here, and the main concern with this rain is minor street flooding.

Getting much needed rain all at once is never a good thing. It can create flooding under bridges and around your home, under gutters clogged by falling leaves.

As for the ground and our yards, we could use the rain and every drop of it.

John Duda of the Class Grass Garden Center told 22News, “We desperately need the rain, we don’t want to go into 2018 with a drought.”

According to the US Drought Monitor, we need the rain.

Most of western Massachusetts is in the “abnormally dry” category, and Hampden County is in a moderate drought.