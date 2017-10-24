Protesters locked out of bank in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental advocates were locked out of the TD Bank in Northampton Tuesday.

Groups protesting what they call ‘dirty energy’ gathered outside and inside the TD Bank on Main Street in Northampton.

Protestors chanted, prayed, and burned sage inside the TD Bank as they attempted to deliver a letter to the bank manager intended for TD Bank’s CEO.

The manager refused to accept the letter and the police were called to mediate. Eventually the doors were locked and only banking customers were allowed inside.

They claim TD Bank is funding Kinder Morgan which is building natural gas pipelines including at the Otis State Forest in Sandisfield.

Micah Alott, a water protector protester said, “This isn’t just happening far away or anything like that. It’s right in your back yard and we need to stand up. We can no longer stay idle.”

TD Bank responded with a statement that reads in part, “…we make selective investments in conventional energy projects, provided they meet our stringent environmental and social responsibility standards, while actively supporting the low-carbon economy of tomorrow.”

More than 70 people have already been arrested trying to halt the pipeline construction in the Otis State Forest.