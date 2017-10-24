Police searching for inmate who left WMass Recovery and Wellness Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Sheriff’s Department Apprehension Team is out looking for an inmate who allegedly walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center on Mill Street in Springfield Monday night.

Hampden Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve O’Neil said in a news release sent to 22News that 43-year-old Francisco Garcia, previously a resident of Holyoke, was bringing the trash out at the center around 6:00 p.m., but never returned. He is described as a 5’9″ tall Hispanic man with a black beard, shaved head and brown eyes. He was wearing a light and dark blue striped sweater and blue jeans before he walked away.

O’Neil said Garcia, being an inmate of a minimum security facility such as the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center, was not seen to be a danger to the community. He was sentenced in Springfield District Court to 6 months for larceny under $250, and possession of a Class B substance on September 22.

“However, when an individual absconds from a correctional supervision situation it is always a matter of caution,” O’Neil said.

If you see Garcia or have any information, you’re asked to call your local police department.