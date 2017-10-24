Police: Man tried to kidnap 1-year-old from laundromat

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 1-year-old girl from a laundromat in Massachusetts.

Lynn police say the suspect went inside the laundromat around 11 a.m. Tuesday and picked up the child, who was sitting at a table, and tried to leave. They say he was stopped by a witness and the mother.

Police say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Precious Chigbue, of Lynn, fled the store on foot after being confronted. He was arrested at a nearby store.

Police say he has no relationship with the child.

Chigbue is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a kidnapping charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.