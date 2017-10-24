Police investigating break-in at New York gun shop

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are searching for three people they said broke into a gun shop and stole at least 40 guns.

The burglary occurred at Target Sports on Saratoga Road in Glenville. Police said the suspects broke into a window, made their way inside, and stole dozens of guns.

Police have released several photos taken from surveillance cameras inside and outside Target Sports. Though the faces of the three men are hidden in the photos, officials are hoping someone will recognize the suspects from their clothing or vehicle.

All three of the suspects appear to be wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. One of them is also wearing a blue face mask. Another man is wearing a hat.

Those who live and work nearby said they’re now on edge.

“I was shocked, and quite frankly, horrified,” Karen Crandall said.

Crandall works across the street. She’s an attorney and is often in the area at odd hours.

“I work nights and weekends by myself, and I’m not the least bit afraid,” she said.

But when she heard the news that sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning, someone broke in and stole around 40 pistols and long guns. She was stunned.

“It’s not a comforting thought,” she said.

Next door to her office is an apartment complex. Residents Charles and Margaret Taylor go for daily walks.

“It’s very quiet, and everybody’s friendly,” Charles said.

They couldn’t believe the news, either.

“That’s why we lock all our windows and our doors because you never know,” Margaret said.

Police said the burglary took place sometime between midnight and 2:30 a.m. At least three suspects broke in by smashing through a window.

According to police, the suspects smashed display cases and stole various firearms, including pistols and long guns.

Neighbors said they will be keeping their eyes open from now on.

“It’s very scary,” Margaret said. “What’s there to say they won’t come in here and start shooting pop shots in here?”

The case remains under investigation. Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage from the store.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact police.