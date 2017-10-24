Pine Street in Agawam closed due to downed tree, wires

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Pine Street is closed in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam due to a large tree blocking the road.

Agawam police posted on their official Facebook page, that Pine Street is closed from South Westfield Street to Barry Corner Street. A large tree and wires fell in the road just south of Spruce Circle.

According to the Eversource Outage map, 236 customers are without power in Agawam. 22News has put in a call to Eversource for more information about the outage.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area for the next couple of hours. Agawam schools have been notified and buses will be adjusting their routes to get around the tree.