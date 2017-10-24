North Atlantic right whale carcass spotted in Massachusetts

Related Coverage Feds: Right whales should remain on endangered list

BOSTON (AP) — Another rare North Atlantic right whale has been found dead, this one on an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) reported the decomposing carcass on social media Monday along with photographs from the Coast Guard.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) numbers, it would be the 16th right whale death reported this year in a population of fewer than 500 animals, an unusually high mortality rate. Most of the deaths have occurred in Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The whale reported Monday was spotted on the rocky shore of Nashawena Island, one of the Elizabeth Islands chain off the south coast of Massachusetts.The IFAW and NOAA will work to determine the cause of death.