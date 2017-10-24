North Atlantic right whale carcass spotted in Massachusetts

This is the 16th right whale death reported this year in a population of fewer than 500 animals.

FILE - In this April 10, 2008 file photo, a North Atlantic right whale breaks the ocean surface off Provincetown, Mass., in Cape Cod Bay. Marine conservation groups say the endangered North Atlantic right whale is having such a bad year for accidental deaths that all the mortality could challenge the species' ability to recover in the future. There are thought to be no more than 500 of the giant animals left. Biologists say there have been 12 known deaths of the whales since April, meaning about 2 percent of the population had died in just a few months. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Another rare North Atlantic right whale has been found dead, this one on an island off the coast of Massachusetts.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) reported the decomposing carcass on social media Monday along with photographs from the Coast Guard.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) numbers, it would be the 16th right whale death reported this year in a population of fewer than 500 animals, an unusually high mortality rate. Most of the deaths have occurred in Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The whale reported Monday was spotted on the rocky shore of Nashawena Island, one of the Elizabeth Islands chain off the south coast of Massachusetts.The IFAW and NOAA will work to determine the cause of death.