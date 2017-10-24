Monson Selectmen refuse to reconsider solar vote

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Monson family is fighting to stop a solar array from being built across the street from their property.

Jessica Allen went before the Monson Board of Selectmen Tuesday night asking for a “re-do” on last week’s vote to approve a solar energy company’s intent to purchase property for a two-megawatt solar array across the street from her house.

Allen objects to cutting down trees to erect a solar farm, and sent a letter before last week’s vote indicating she had townspeople who were willing to buy the property under a right-of-first-refusal.

“We notified the town that we have donors willing to donate money to purchase the property and we learned one of the selectmen did not receive that letter,” Allen told 22News. “And so he walked into last week’s meeting without that knowledge.”

The Monson Select Board did not reconsider or change their vote Tuesday night. Jessica Allen said she’ll pursue avenues of appeal to stop Z.P.T. Energy Solutions’purchase of the property.