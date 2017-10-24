Mega Millions makes changes for bigger jackpots

(WTNH) – Big changes are on the way for Mega Millions lottery players after Friday’s drawing.

The president of Mega Millions says the changes are in response to customers who want big jackpots. This is expected to speed up jackpot growth and increase the likelihood of jackpots reaching $1 billion or more.

Here are the changes starting:

Higher ticket prices. You’ll be shelling out $2 instead of $1.

Bigger starting jackpots. The grand prize will start at $40 million instead of $15.

Longer odds. Players will have to match five white balls from 1 to 70 and one mega ball number from 1 to 25.

Better chances to win $1 million.

New wager options for six states.

The changes will start with next Tuesday’s game!