Ludlow steps closer to restoring key piece of industrial past

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – State Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Jay Ashe made it official by announcing a grant that will fund 100 percent of the design and 50 percent of the construction for an access road.

The road is a key part of the $7 million redevelopment project of Mill Building 8 where the iconic clock tower is located and an the overall $50 million renovation of the entire mill complex.

A new road on Riverside Drive will unlock 60 acres of pre-permitted land for commercial and light industrial development.

Eric Nelson, President & CEO of Westmass Development said, “It’s for a full reconstruction of what is now an access drive critical to the project behind us which is Wynn developments rehabilitation of the iconic clock tower.”

“Diversifies the tax base. Retains jobs and creates jobs and that’s the stipulation of these grants that we have been receiving from the Baker/Polito administration,” State Representative Thomas Petrolati told 22News.

Over the next 20 years the new mills are expected to increase municipal tax revenue by $2 million.

On Thursday, Ludlow Mill building 10 will hold a ribbon cutting for the 75 fully occupied brand new apartments.