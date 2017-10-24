Locals heading to Boston to promote east-west rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser is busing legislators and constituents to the State House, to testify on a proposed rail link between Springfield and Boston.

The legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation will hold a hearing at 10:00 A.M. on Lesser’s bill, proposing a feasibility study on high-speed east-west rail. The rail link would allow those living in western Massachusetts the option of working in the Boston area, without having to deal with hours on the road.

Monday, Lesser unveiled a new page on his website, which shared people’s stories explaining why east-west rail is important to them.

The bus will leave from the Basketball Hall of Fame, bound for Boston, at 7:30 A.M. 22News State House Reporter Elisha Machado will have coverage of Tuesday’s hearing on 22News starting at 5:00.