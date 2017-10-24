Local nonprofit helping employers break barriers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Employers in western Massachusetts are struggling to fill skilled and unskilled jobs.

But it’s not just hiring employees. It’s keeping those they’ve already hired.

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts helps underserved women learn the skills needed to find a job.

The nonprofit organization hosted its Breaking Down the Barriers conference on Tuesday, at the Basketball Hall of Fame to help human resources departments identify the challenges some employees face.

“Our women, our clients they have some challenges and given the right tools and the right resources, they’ll be that great employee,” said Dawn Creighton, President of Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts. “They just might need a little bit of assistance. If they miss a day of work, they just might need somebody to say, ‘what’s going on? How can I help you?’”

Job developers from some of the 111 referring agents working with Dress for Success were at the conference to learn how to educate employees on communicating with human resources.