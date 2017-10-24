League of Women Voters spoke with state lawmakers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts came to the State House to have their voices heard on how lawmakers can improve elections, defend the environment and reform the criminal justice system.

This legislative session, members are asking lawmakers to support several issues including automatic voter registration, criminal justice reform and the “Safe Communities Act,” a bill that would prohibit law enforcement from detaining someone solely for immigration enforcement purposes.

League member Launa Zimmaro hopes lawmakers will take action on climate change and support carbon pricing bills that would impose fees for greenhouse gas emission.

“We need so desperately and urgently to act in a much more comprehensive manner to deal with the threat that’s out there,” Zimmaro told 22News.

The carbon pricing bills are currently under committee review.