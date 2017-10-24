Lawyers helping Amherst residents understand immigration process

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawyers held a program to help people understand the immigration process in Amherst Tuesday evening.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association and the Political Asylum and Immigration Representation Project held the event in Amherst.

Their goal is to help people understand legal immigration, and what rights immigrants have in the United States.

They covered executive orders and Homeland Security memos to help people understand recent updates and changes to immigration.

“I think there are some things that are really coming down the pipe that are new in terms of immigration and I feel that we really have to get this immigration status so that people can feel secure,” said Rafael Lopez of Amherst.

The program also included information on understanding immigration status, where to find legal help, and how immigration court works.