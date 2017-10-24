Lawmakers discuss findings of report on Sex Offender Registry Board

BOSTON (WWLP) – A recent audit discovered the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board was missing information for hundreds of sex offenders. It found that the board did not have current addresses for more than 1,700 convicted sex offenders, some convicted of child rape and assault.

The state’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held an oversight hearing to discuss the findings of a recent audit of the SORB. The committee heard from State Auditor Bump, Public Safety and Security Secretary Daniel Bennett and SORB Chairman Kevin Hayden.

State auditor Suzanne Bump says that this failure puts public safety at risk and that the SORB needs to be more active.

“You are dealing with a population that may not want come forward,” Bump said. “There should be a greater sense of urgency at the agency than we saw revealed in the audit or, frankly, in the response to the audit.”

The committee is considering if they will take any legislative actions.