Holyoke firefighters put out factory fire on Main Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire in a factory on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department told 22News firefighters received calls from a passerby about the fire around 2:13 p.m.

Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac said smoke was coming from the roof line soffits of a rooftop penthouse on the Holyoke Machine building at 466 Main Street.

Captain Cavagnac told 22News firefighters were able to put the fire out with hand-held hose lines.

No extension of the fire was found and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the fire is not being considered suspicious.

