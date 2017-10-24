Franklin County enjoying peak fall foliage as wet weather moves in

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County is enjoying the peak fall foliage.

It took a little longer for the leaves to change color this year, and that has affected businesses that are used to crowded roads, filled with leaf peepers.

It’s all about the leaves in Franklin County during the fall.

This region is known for its spectacular views of the fall foliage, when you see all the reds, yellows, and orange in the trees.

“On each of my drives, I come around the bend and the colors are gorgeous,” Barbara Ziel of Wisconsin told 22News. “It’s really beautiful.”

Fall foliage is Franklin County at its finest. People travel from all over the country for views like this on the French King Bridge.

The French King Restaurant and Motel is located right next to the bridge, on the Erving side.

They look forward to the fall colors every year. It’s usually a tourist hotspot, but it hasn’t been that way this year.

“Foliage was a little slower this year but I think it’s very beautiful this year we really have some pop happening and it’s kind of the end of the foliage so people are really missing the peak season I think,” said Kate Prondecki of the French King Restaurant and Motel.

Prondecki told 22News they’ve had fewer international visitors this fall than previous years and that’s opened up more available rooms at their hotel.

If the wind doesn’t hurt it this week, peak fall foliage is expected to continue here through the rest of October.