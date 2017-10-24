East-West rail expansion could give residents access to high-paying jobs in Boston

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- State Senator Eric Lesser is among many in support of a new rail service that would make travel more convenient from western Massachusetts to the states’ capital.

He and dozens of others traveled to the State House to testify on why this rail is necessary.

Senator Lesser told 22News that having the development of the East-West rail link connecting Springfield to Boston would have a great impact on workers in the state.

Lesser said this expansion would be beneficial for Boston residents as well.

“There’s an exchange that can happen, we would get access to the high paying jobs and Boston would get access to the affordable cost of living,” said Lesser. “It would unlock unbelievable investments, it would produce new businesses, it would employ thousands of people literally making it in construction and in the trades.”

There are a few obstacles getting in the way of making this proposed rail a reality, including cost, logistics, and political challenges.

Lesser said this trip was a chance for citizens to engage with decision makers and express why this rail link is so important.

It was a chance for younger demographics to get involved as well.

“For our organization, the Massachusetts High School Democrats, a lot of the times we can’t actually get together to do some things that we want to do as far as political activism is concerned,” said Joseph Callahan. “So something like this would be incredibly beneficial to us.”

If approved, Lesser says the rail would keep the western Massachusetts job market competitive.