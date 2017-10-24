Dr. Phil – “‘My dad’s fiance is a scheming gold digger who is 29 years younger'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Bree says her 53-year-old father, David, jumped into a relationship with 24-year-old Brooke after just knowing her for four weeks.

She says he then moved Brooke into his home, along with her two small children after only knowing her for a couple of months! And, Bree says

she just learned on Facebook that her dad recently proposed marriage to Brooke without even telling her about it.

Bree claims this is all part of Brooke’s scheming plan to get her hands on her father’s money. Bree claims this is a pattern with her father, but David says this time he was smart, and he has protected his millions with a prenup. He says he’s just happy that “young and beautiful” Brooke agreed to marry him in just

one month in a wedding on the beach before setting sail on a romantic cruise.

Can Bree stop her father’s wedding to his much younger fiancée? Or, will David and Brooke decide to pursue their future plans despite Bree’s desperate pleas for her father to stop being manipulated.

